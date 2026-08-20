Zuckerberg Acquires 19th-Century Irish Castle

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has purchased Strancally Castle, a 19th-century Gothic-style estate in Ireland. The transaction is not publicly registered but is estimated to be worth between €20 million and €30 million. Zuckerberg expressed excitement about the historic property, while Meta's presence in Ireland remains significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 21:01 IST
Zuckerberg Acquires 19th-Century Irish Castle
castle

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acquired a historic Gothic-style castle in southeast Ireland. Strancally Castle, constructed in 1830 and renovated in 2003, overlooks the picturesque River Blackwater.

Although the purchase price was not publicly disclosed, reports suggest the property could be valued at €20 million to €30 million. Zuckerberg expressed enthusiasm about preserving the estate and spending time in Ireland.

The acquisition underscores Meta's strong foothold in Ireland, where the company employs about 1,500 staff, attracted by the favorable tax policies offered to multinational firms.

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