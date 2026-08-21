Dollar Drama: Treasury's Tactics and Market Moves

The U.S. dollar experienced a volatile trading session as markets reacted to the Treasury's efforts to stabilize Treasury yields through increased buybacks. Concerns over fiscal deficits pressured the dollar, leading to market debates about the sustainability of such strategies. Traders await further insights from Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 01:26 IST
Dollar Drama: Treasury's Tactics and Market Moves
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The U.S. dollar clawed back earlier losses to end slightly higher on Thursday, as traders weighed the impact of the U.S. Treasury's attempt to stabilize long-term Treasury yields. On Wednesday, the Treasury announced it would double its buybacks of long-term debt, with plans to purchase at least $4 billion per operation.

This move, intended to steady a market worried about the U.S.'s growing fiscal deficit, initially caused a sell-off in the dollar, stoking fears of the 'debasement trade.' The dynamic has benefited alternative investments such as gold and bitcoin. However, markets pushed back, questioning the Treasury's credibility, and resumed the rise in yields.

Attention now turns to Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, who is set to speak at the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium. Traders are eager for clarity on the Fed's approach to inflation, following mixed signals at the central bank's last meeting. Anticipation builds, with markets pricing a significant chance of a December rate hike.

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