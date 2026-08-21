Wall Street Tumbles: Rising Yields and Retail Woes Weigh Down Stocks

On Thursday, U.S. equity markets experienced a downturn driven largely by rising Treasury yields and unsatisfactory results from Walmart that added strain to the retail sector.

Walmart shares plummeted by 9.2% after the retailer failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations due to heightened gasoline prices, affecting consumer spending.

Meanwhile, the increase in oil prices exacerbated inflation concerns, further pressurizing stocks as bond yields advanced. Major indexes closed notably lower, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experiencing significant losses amidst bleak economic indicators.