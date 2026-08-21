Treasury Tactical Movements: Combating High Bond Yields

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday his intent to increase government repurchases of Treasuries, responding to a fluctuating debt market following a decision to double buybacks.

The move comes as Treasury yields reach near-two-decade highs, prompting Bessent, an ex-hedge fund manager, to counter rising debt service costs amidst plans to curtail government spending under the Trump administration.

In a bid to support liquidity, Bessent's actions saw a temporary drop in 30-year yields. He also highlighted future fiscal goals alongside White House budget director Russell Vought in addressing the country’s burgeoning public debt.