Treasury Tactical Movements: Combating High Bond Yields
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to increase buybacks of long-term Treasuries. This decision comes in response to rising Treasury yields and is aimed at easing federal debt service costs in a volatile market. The effort aligns with further fiscal consolidation amidst record public debt and shifting economic challenges.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday his intent to increase government repurchases of Treasuries, responding to a fluctuating debt market following a decision to double buybacks.
The move comes as Treasury yields reach near-two-decade highs, prompting Bessent, an ex-hedge fund manager, to counter rising debt service costs amidst plans to curtail government spending under the Trump administration.
In a bid to support liquidity, Bessent's actions saw a temporary drop in 30-year yields. He also highlighted future fiscal goals alongside White House budget director Russell Vought in addressing the country’s burgeoning public debt.
ALSO READ
-
U.S. to Impose Historic Sanctions on Iran Amid Rising Tensions
-
Treasury Shake-Up: Boost in Buyback Volume to Tame Rising Yields
-
U.S. Unveils 'Toughest Sanctions' in Effort Against Iran
-
Economic Pressure Mounts: U.S. Strategy on Iran Raises Oil Market Tensions
-
Treasury Bonds Buyback Plan: An Unexpected Surge