Treasury Tactical Movements: Combating High Bond Yields

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to increase buybacks of long-term Treasuries. This decision comes in response to rising Treasury yields and is aimed at easing federal debt service costs in a volatile market. The effort aligns with further fiscal consolidation amidst record public debt and shifting economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 02:07 IST
Treasury Tactical Movements: Combating High Bond Yields
Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday his intent to increase government repurchases of Treasuries, responding to a fluctuating debt market following a decision to double buybacks.

The move comes as Treasury yields reach near-two-decade highs, prompting Bessent, an ex-hedge fund manager, to counter rising debt service costs amidst plans to curtail government spending under the Trump administration.

In a bid to support liquidity, Bessent's actions saw a temporary drop in 30-year yields. He also highlighted future fiscal goals alongside White House budget director Russell Vought in addressing the country’s burgeoning public debt.

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