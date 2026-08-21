Powerus Secures $22.3M Deal for Middle East Counter-Drone Tech

In a significant move targeting the growing threat of drones, Powerus has announced a lucrative commercial contract valued at approximately $22.3 million to supply state-of-the-art counter-drone technology. This initiative aims to safeguard vital oil and gas infrastructure in the Middle East, a region often under threat.

The comprehensive agreement comprises hardware, software, installation, and a two-year maintenance program. While Powerus has not revealed its customer’s identity, the company emphasizes the system's capability for detecting, tracking, and classifying drone threats, centralizing reports for strategic response.

As the market for integrated drone defenses expands, Powerus looks to the future with plans to incorporate the Guardian drone interceptor into its offerings. Their strategic path also includes a merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc., anticipated to finalize by October 2026. This places Powerus at the forefront of autonomous defense technologies.