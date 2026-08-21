U.S. Treasury Moves Fail to Soothe Bond Market Turmoil

The U.S. government bond market experienced further sell-offs on Thursday, increasing yields and leaving investors questioning the longevity of the Treasury's support measures. The yields on 30-year bonds rose to 5.247%, while overall market sentiment remained cautious.

Global stocks showed mixed results, with U.S. major indexes declining despite a slight uptick in the MSCI global stock index. The Nasdaq fell by 1%, highlighting ongoing investor concerns. Lawrence Gillum of LPL Financial noted that the Treasury's buyback plan was merely a short-term fix to prevent rising yields.

In contrast, semiconductor stocks rebounded, fueled by continued confidence in AI investment. Despite bond market volatility, tech companies are prioritizing AI spending to maintain competitive advantage, according to Empower's Marta Norton. Meanwhile, oil prices rose due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the market's volatility.