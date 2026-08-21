Court Overturns Block on Delta and Aeromexico Venture

A U.S. appeals court has overturned a decision by the Trump administration that aimed to dissolve a joint venture between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico. The court found the U.S. Transportation Department's rationale for its limited market analysis in the case insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 01:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 01:35 IST
Court Overturns Block on Delta and Aeromexico Venture
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A U.S. appeals court has nullified the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle a joint venture between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico. The decision, issued Thursday, overturns a September 2025 order aimed at breaking the alliance.

Delta and Aeromexico had challenged the U.S. Transportation Department's move in court last year, resulting in a temporary pause on the order. The venture, in place for a decade, allows both airlines to coordinate scheduling, pricing, and capacity for flights between the U.S. and Mexico.

The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals criticized the Transportation Department for conducting a far narrower market analysis than what had been the norm, providing inadequate explanation for its approach.

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