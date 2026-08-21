Fidelity International Contemplates Retreat from China Fund Unit Amid Challenges

In a major development, Fidelity International (FIL) is considering withdrawing from its China fund unit. This would mark one of the largest exits by a global asset manager from the world's second-largest economy, as the company faces aggressive local competition and frequent leadership turnover.

Despite Beijing's promises to open financial markets to foreign investors, Fidelity's planned retreat underscores difficulties such as squeezed margins and struggles to build scale. FIL executives, believing the retail venture unsustainable, are reevaluating their strategy three years post-launch.

While Fidelity insists that China remains a key market, how it will handle its 4.5 billion yuan in assets remains uncertain. FIL has invested $218 million into the unit, but regulatory approval is required for any exit strategy. This move follows similar reticence by other foreign asset managers in China.