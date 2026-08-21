Health Highlights: Advances and Challenges in Medicine

In recent health news, various significant developments have unfolded across the medical landscape. Studies indicate that chilled storage of platelets can extend their shelf life, while U.S. flight crews face cancer risks due to cosmic radiation. Mexico's Sonora state grapples with its first case of screwworm, reinforcing emergency protocols to avert further spread.

The U.S. FDA has approved Regeneron's treatment for a rare bone disorder, and Ultragenyx's gene therapy received the green light for addressing a metabolic disease. The Democratic Republic of Congo is tackling its largest Ebola outbreak to date, thanks to 70,000 Ervebo vaccines supplied by Merck and the WHO, as new movement restrictions are imposed by M23 rebels to prevent further spread.

On the pharmaceutical front, Moderna's joint venture with Merck in developing a personalized cancer vaccine shows promising results in reducing melanoma recurrence. In other news, Abbott has reached a substantial settlement regarding infant formula legal cases, and Taylor Farms continues to lead the salad market despite involvement in a cyclosporiasis outbreak.