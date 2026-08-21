Dual Citizen Charged with Foreign Interference

A dual Russian-Australian citizen has been charged by the Australian Federal Police with foreign interference after allegedly attempting to pass Ukrainian military information to individuals he believed were connected to Russian intelligence.

The 27-year-old man, scheduled to appear in a Brisbane court, allegedly joined Ukraine's armed forces in May 2025 and disseminated sensitive information obtained during his time there.

Authorities are continuing investigations, underscoring the serious nature of the allegations and the potential implications for international relations.