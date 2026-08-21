China's Quest for Lunar Water: Chang'e-7 Mission Set for New Heights

China is preparing to launch its most technologically advanced lunar mission, Chang'e-7, which aims to explore the presence of water ice in permanently shadowed craters near the Moon's south pole. The mission is named after a lunar goddess from Chinese mythology and marks a significant leap in the nation's space ambitions.

The uncrewed mission will deploy a sophisticated robotic lander, a rover, and an innovative 'hopping' probe capable of accessing the coldest places within the solar system. These exploratory maneuvers aim to gather invaluable data about frozen water stores crucial for future lunar missions.

This ambitious mission underscores China's growing prowess in space exploration, reflecting its long-term objective to gain a foothold in extraterrestrial resource utilization and sustainable lunar habitation, potentially setting new benchmarks in the global space race.