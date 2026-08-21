Tragedy in Alaskan Skies: Charter Plane Crash Claims Eight Lives

A tragic plane crash involving a Cessna 441 from Security Aviation resulted in eight fatalities at a remote military radar site in western Alaska. The plane was en route from Anchorage International Airport to Cape Newenham when it went down. The site is part of Alaska's radar network monitoring airspace and borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 11:06 IST
Tragedy in Alaskan Skies: Charter Plane Crash Claims Eight Lives
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Eight individuals lost their lives after a charter flight crashed at a remote military radar station in western Alaska, U.S. military's Alaskan Command reported.

The ill-fated Cessna 441, operated by Security Aviation of Anchorage, met its tragic end near Cape Newenham LRRS Airport, according to the FAA.

The Cape Newenham site, integral to Alaska’s network for tracking aircraft across its extensive airspace and borders, was the flight's destination following its departure from Anchorage International Airport.

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