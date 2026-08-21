The Belarusian government has declared its intention to shut down its embassy in Finland, beginning September 1. The resolution, officially adopted on Friday, marks a significant diplomatic move by Belarus.

Despite the gravity of this decision, there has been a notable silence from both the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Belarusian embassy in Helsinki. Attempts to seek their comments through email have gone unanswered.

This development adds a layer of intrigue to European diplomatic relations, leaving observers to speculate on the motives behind Belarus's abrupt decision.