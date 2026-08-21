Airspace Tension: Russian Plane Suspected in Finnish Violation

Tensions have arisen as Finland's border guard reports a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, saw the plane penetrate deeper into the Western Gulf of Finland than permitted.

Finnish authorities noted that the incursion lasted about three minutes with the aircraft reaching approximately 4.7 nautical miles inside Finnish territory.

A preliminary investigation has been launched to determine the specifics of this suspected breach, reflecting ongoing geopolitical sensitivities involving Russia and Finland.