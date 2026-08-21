Airspace Tension: Russian Plane Suspected in Finnish Violation
A Russian IL-20 reconnaissance plane allegedly breached Finnish airspace in the Western Gulf of Finland for approximately three minutes on Thursday. The incident involved the aircraft straying around 4.7 nautical miles inside Finnish territory. Finland's border guard has initiated a preliminary investigation into the suspected violation.
Tensions have arisen as Finland's border guard reports a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, saw the plane penetrate deeper into the Western Gulf of Finland than permitted.
Finnish authorities noted that the incursion lasted about three minutes with the aircraft reaching approximately 4.7 nautical miles inside Finnish territory.
A preliminary investigation has been launched to determine the specifics of this suspected breach, reflecting ongoing geopolitical sensitivities involving Russia and Finland.