IndiGo Faces Second Major Online Booking Disruption This Week

India's largest airline, IndiGo, experienced its second online booking disruption in a week, with its website displaying a 'no data available' message. Users reported issues accessing online services and making bookings. IndiGo holds a 67% share in India's domestic aviation market and faced heavy scrutiny for similar issues last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 12:16 IST
IndiGo Faces Second Major Online Booking Disruption This Week
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India's largest airline, IndiGo, faced another setback on Friday as its website exhibited a 'no data available' message, hindering users from booking flights. It's the second instance of disruption this week, raising concerns among passengers and industry stakeholders.

The airline, which holds a dominant 67% share of India's domestic aviation market, experienced issues with its core reservation system. While the cause remains unclear, many users across multiple cities reported difficulties in securing bookings, and technical challenges accessing services persisted.

This incident follows complaints on Wednesday of 'intermittent issues' with IndiGo's online platform. Last December, that platform's failure resulted in the cancellation of 4,500 flights, causing significant travel chaos. Complaints continue regarding failed bookings and unresolved payment issues as IndiGo works on a resolution with its partners.

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