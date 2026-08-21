Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Inflation Pressure and Oil Surge

Global stocks experienced significant declines as rising bond yields and geopolitical tensions heightened inflation risks. The U.S. Treasury's interventions provided little relief, while oil prices surged due to Gulf tensions. Currency markets witnessed a weakened dollar, as Bitcoin and gold saw increased investor interest amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 14:15 IST
Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Inflation Pressure and Oil Surge
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Global stock markets faced their steepest weekly decline since mid-July, largely due to aggravating strain in bond markets globally, coupled with geopolitical tensions that spiked oil prices. These developments intensified inflation concerns for economies worldwide.

Despite U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's surprise intervention and proposals for fiscal adjustments, market yields climbed, further escalating fiscal worries. The dollar fell to a three-month low against major currencies, while safe-haven investments like gold saw price increases, reflecting investor anxiety over economic stability.

Adding to economic uncertainty were rising geopolitical tensions, evidenced by heightened oil prices following the deadlock in the Gulf, and aggressive economic posturing by the U.S. against Iran, which strained global diplomatic relations and fueled market volatility.

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