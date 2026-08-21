Crisis Deepens as Iranian Oil Offers to China Decline Amid U.S. Blockade
Iranian crude oil offers to China have diminished as a result of a reinstated U.S. blockade, leading to a price surge. This disruption threatens Chinese refiners who are major buyers of Iranian oil. The geopolitical conflict may limit future supply, prompting China to seek alternate sources.
This week has seen a decline in the supply of Iranian crude oil to China, as the U.S. blockade imposed on Iran's shipping routes continues to restrict Tehran's oil exports, according to trade sources.
In an effort to block oil sales, a key source of revenue for Iran, the U.S. reinstated its blockade on July 13. As a result, Iranian oil offers to China have fallen for shipments scheduled for September and October delivery, with previously stored barrels rapidly selling out.
With no supertankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz since mid-July, Chinese refiners, key buyers of Iranian oil, face uncertainties regarding supply. Trade sources report that Iranian crude, once trading at discounts, is now offered at premiums, highlighting market volatility under the looming threat of U.S. sanctions.
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