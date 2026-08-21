China's Offshore Wealth Tax Revamp Sparks Wealthy Panic

In a bid to curb capital outflows, China has introduced a 20% income tax on offshore trusts, causing wealthy Chinese to reassess their wealth management strategies. Legal experts and advisers report a frantic evaluation of liabilities and investment holdings among affluent individuals.

The regulatory shift affects an estimated $1.2 trillion in offshore wealth, primarily held by mainland Chinese billionaires in low-tax regions like Hong Kong and Singapore. These changes have sparked concerns over the potential widening of China's tax scrutiny on offshore assets.

As tax laws tighten, many are contemplating dismantling these structures, risking increased financial burdens. Analysts suggest that these measures are part of broader tax reforms aimed at diversifying China's revenue streams amid slowing economic growth.