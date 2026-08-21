Belarus Closes Embassy in Finland Amid Diplomatic Shifts
Belarus will shut down its embassy in Finland starting September 1. The Belarusian government confirmed the decision, but details on future diplomatic arrangements remain unclear. Finland's foreign ministry awaits Belarus' official plan, while the Belarusian embassy in Finland declined to comment on the matter.
Belarus is set to shut down its embassy in Finland from September 1, according to a resolution issued by the Belarusian government on Friday.
Finland's foreign ministry has confirmed that Belarus has notified them of the closure but is awaiting further communication from Minsk regarding the future of its diplomatic efforts in Finland.
The Belarusian embassy in Finland did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving questions about the country's diplomatic presence unresolved.