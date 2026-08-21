Surge in June Boosts German Machinery Exports Amid Global Uncertainty

In a surprising display of resilience, German machinery exports saw only a modest decline of 0.8% in the first half of 2026, thanks in large part to a robust performance in June. The VDMA engineering association attributed the recovery to expanded overseas shipments, as reported by the federal statistics office.

The strong finish at the end of the first half was marked by remarkable growth in certain regions. Exports to the Middle East surged by 57.8% following a June framework agreement, while shipments to the South American bloc Mercosur grew by 12.5%. U.S. markets also played a crucial role, with a 13.3% rise, although this was against a lackluster comparison from the previous year.

While Germany's machinery exports to the European Union and remaining parts of Europe saw modest gains, shipments to China faced a decline of 1.8% due to persistent challenges. As global conflicts and potential trade disputes loom, VDMA has sounded a note of caution regarding the uncertainty in the second half of the year.