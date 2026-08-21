Jamal Musiala: Rising from Challenge to Comeback at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's head coach Vincent Kompany attributed Jamal Musiala's recent collapses during matches to alterations in his neurological treatment. The midfielder experienced these incidents in two consecutive friendly matches against Heidenheim and RB Leipzig, raising initial concerns about his health.

Musiala, a 23-year-old Germany international, acknowledged his diagnosis publicly, stating that these health episodes have become routine. Despite not being included in the squad for the upcoming German Supercup match against Borussia Dortmund, he is expected to adjust to his condition becoming public knowledge.

The club's sporting director, Max Eberl, confirmed strong backing for Musiala, emphasizing the full support from teammates and management. Kompany expressed confidence in Musiala's progress, noting that with his current treatment, the player is poised for an impressive return to the game.