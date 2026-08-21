Airbus Navigates Turbulence Over Remote Work Policy

Amidst escalating protests and on-off strikes by Spanish workers since July, Airbus has softened its stance on reducing remote work, sources revealed. Previously aiming to bring staff on-site four days a week, Airbus now permits managers to let employees work remotely for two days weekly, backtracking on more stringent proposals.

The initiative, spearheaded by CEO Guillaume Faury, aimed to enhance collective efficiency by encouraging knowledge transfer and better decision-making in person. However, feedback from employees has prompted Airbus to introduce the changes more gradually, aligning with widespread discontent concerning work-life balance.

The aerospace sector grapples with recruitment challenges, as recent surveys spotlight younger workers' preference for flexible, remote-friendly environments. Unrest within Airbus, particularly in its Spanish operations, underscores broader employee dissatisfaction, complicating efforts to pivot in a post-COVID-19 landscape.