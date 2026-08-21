Steadfast Group's Mega Takeover Bid
Australia's Steadfast Group announced it has entered a scheme implementation deed with a consortium including KKR for a takeover offer, valuing the insurance broker at A$7.7 billion ($5.51 billion).
Australia's Steadfast Group has revealed it has engaged in a scheme implementation deed with a consortium that includes KKR. This move lays the groundwork for a substantial takeover offer.
The offer places the insurance broker's enterprise value at a remarkable A$7.7 billion, equivalent to $5.51 billion.
This deal signifies a significant step in the broadening reach of financial enterprises in the region.