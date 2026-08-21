UBS Bullish on S&P 500: Year-End Target Raised to 8,100

UBS Global Wealth Management increased its year-end S&P 500 index target to 8,100, predicting sustained profit growth and a stronger earnings outlook. This move reflects confidence in U.S. equities buoyed by economic resilience, supportive monetary policies, and AI adoption. UBS also lifted mid-2027 forecasts to 8,400.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 15:09 IST
UBS Bullish on S&P 500: Year-End Target Raised to 8,100
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In a strategic move, UBS Global Wealth Management has revised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 8,100, supported by a favorable earnings outlook and optimism about continued profit growth extending into next year.

This revised target suggests a potential 6% increase from the recent closing value of 7,641.16 points. UBS remains bullish on U.S. equities, grounding its optimistic forecast on three robust pillars: resilient economic growth, accommodating monetary policy, and the integration of AI technologies.

According to a UBS note, while AI-related companies play a significant role, the market's momentum is also driven by improvements in cyclical sectors. The institution has upgraded its earnings projections for the S&P 500, anticipating $350 per share by 2026 and $400 per share by 2027, compared to earlier estimates of $335 and $375. As a result, the mid-2027 index target has been adjusted from 8,200 to 8,400.

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