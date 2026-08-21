FTSE 100: Navigating Through Economic Uncertainty and Global Tensions
The FTSE 100 faced a challenging week with mixed economic indicators amidst ongoing Middle East tensions, which stoked inflation worries. The index remained flat, while the FTSE 250 rose slightly. Despite these fluctuations, both indexes are set to close the week a bit lower than their starting points.
The FTSE 100 is poised to cap off a volatile week with little change, as investors grapple with mixed economic signals and persistent tensions in the Middle East fuelling inflation concerns.
As of 1006 GMT, the leading FTSE 100 index remained stable at 10,747.56 points, even as its counterpart, the midcap FTSE 250, saw a 0.4% increase, reaching 24,596.70 points.
Despite minor gains in the midcap index, both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 are expected to conclude the week with slight declines, reflecting the market's cautious outlook amidst global uncertainties.