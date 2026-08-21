FTSE 100: Navigating Through Economic Uncertainty and Global Tensions

The FTSE 100 is poised to cap off a volatile week with little change, as investors grapple with mixed economic signals and persistent tensions in the Middle East fuelling inflation concerns.

As of 1006 GMT, the leading FTSE 100 index remained stable at 10,747.56 points, even as its counterpart, the midcap FTSE 250, saw a 0.4% increase, reaching 24,596.70 points.

Despite minor gains in the midcap index, both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 are expected to conclude the week with slight declines, reflecting the market's cautious outlook amidst global uncertainties.