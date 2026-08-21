U.S. Stock Futures Climb Amid Yield Concerns and Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Friday after a tough trading week marked by rising government bond yields and geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were headed for weekly losses, while Treasury yields remained high. Investors remained cautious, focusing on upcoming data and earnings releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 15:48 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Climb Amid Yield Concerns and Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures edged higher following a challenging week featuring elevated government bond yields and geopolitical tensions affecting investor sentiment. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq seemed poised to end their three-week winning streak with around 2% weekly losses.

This week, markets were rattled by a surge in long-dated U.S. Treasury yields amid concerns over burgeoning government debt, increased financing costs, and persistent inflation fears, with the 30-year Treasury bond yield peaking since 2007. On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted the pressure on bond markets, hinting at further Treasury repurchases after a surprise intervention.

The stock market witnessed a partial recovery early Friday as megacap stocks gained in premarket trading, led by Meta and Tesla, both rising about 1%. Meanwhile, crypto-related firms, including Coinbase Global, showed gains as Bitcoin reached its highest level since May, following President Trump's call for congressional action on a key crypto bill.

TRENDING

1
Teen Pleads Guilty in London Arson Attack Linked to Iran International

Teen Pleads Guilty in London Arson Attack Linked to Iran International

Global
2
Decoding the Financial Week: Key Trends and Surprises

Decoding the Financial Week: Key Trends and Surprises

Global
3
Sterling Strength: Pound Rides Economic Momentum Amid Market Complexity

Sterling Strength: Pound Rides Economic Momentum Amid Market Complexity

Global
4
FTSE 100: Navigating Through Economic Uncertainty and Global Tensions

FTSE 100: Navigating Through Economic Uncertainty and Global Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026