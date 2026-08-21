U.S. Stock Futures Climb Amid Yield Concerns and Geopolitical Tensions
U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Friday after a tough trading week marked by rising government bond yields and geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were headed for weekly losses, while Treasury yields remained high. Investors remained cautious, focusing on upcoming data and earnings releases.
On Friday, U.S. stock index futures edged higher following a challenging week featuring elevated government bond yields and geopolitical tensions affecting investor sentiment. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq seemed poised to end their three-week winning streak with around 2% weekly losses.
This week, markets were rattled by a surge in long-dated U.S. Treasury yields amid concerns over burgeoning government debt, increased financing costs, and persistent inflation fears, with the 30-year Treasury bond yield peaking since 2007. On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted the pressure on bond markets, hinting at further Treasury repurchases after a surprise intervention.
The stock market witnessed a partial recovery early Friday as megacap stocks gained in premarket trading, led by Meta and Tesla, both rising about 1%. Meanwhile, crypto-related firms, including Coinbase Global, showed gains as Bitcoin reached its highest level since May, following President Trump's call for congressional action on a key crypto bill.
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