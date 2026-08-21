Williams Formula One Team Secures Star Drivers Amidst Challenges

Williams Formula One boss James Vowles has expressed relief over securing key drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, who have signed new contracts amidst the team's ongoing challenges.

Vowles emphasized the significance of these extensions during the Dutch Grand Prix, describing them as a crucial vote of confidence in the team. Despite their current standing at ninth among eleven teams, the decision to extend contracts reflects the drivers' belief in Williams' long-term potential.

He also revealed plans for extensive improvements, including enhanced technology and streamlined processes under the leadership of new recruit Piers Thynne, formerly of McLaren, to help steer the team back to its former glory.