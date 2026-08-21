Sterling Strength: Pound Rides Economic Momentum Amid Market Complexity

The British pound is on the brink of its fourth consecutive weekly advance, supported by a weakened dollar and robust economic momentum that is keeping interest rate hike speculation afloat.

Sterling gained 0.19% to $1.3658, nearing a peak last seen in February. However, a disconnect remains between economists' expectations and market predictions regarding interest rate changes.

A sluggish dollar and mixed economic signals, including reduced retail sales and a surprise budget deficit, further complicate the landscape for sterling's future performance.