"New Parliament requires boats not votes": Congress' Renuka Chowdhury takes jibe over alleged waterlogging outside Parliament

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury took a jibe at the Centre, sharing purported videos of water dripping inside the Parliament building and waterlogging outside amid heavy rain lashing the national capital on Tuesday. In an X post, Chowdhury quipped, "New Parliament of New India -- Requires boats not votes."

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, leading to severe waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover loop and disrupting traffic in several parts of the city. Rain was reported in several areas, including AIIMS, Bhikaji Cama Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, RK Puram Sector 1 and Shanti Path, as the city remained heavily clouded following intense showers on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm was recorded over Delhi on Tuesday. For Wednesday, the IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with the possibility of very light to light rain at a few places during the morning to noon.

Earlier on Monday, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the ruling BJP-led Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, claiming that the administration's grand promises of drain cleaning have been thoroughly exposed. Sharing visuals of an inundated Sadar Bazar, Bharadwaj claimed rainwater has flooded shops and ruined goods in the market, leaving shopkeepers helpless.

"This scene is from Sadar Bazar, Delhi's most famous commercial hub. Water has flooded the shops, goods are being ruined, and shopkeepers are left helpless. Ever since the "four-engine government" was formed, the entirety of Delhi has been suffering from severe waterlogging. The grand claims of drain cleaning have been thoroughly exposed. When will the administration wake up from its slumber?" said Bhardwaj. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the BJP-led Haryana government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over waterlogging and traffic congestion in Gurugram following heavy rainfall. (ANI)