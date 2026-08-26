"Strengthen the movement": Owaisi urges support for AIMIM ahead of UP 2027 polls

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged supporters to strengthen the party and expressed hope that it will replicate its success in Bihar in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing Jalsa-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen in Hyderabad on the 1501st Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Owaisi also pitched for independent Muslim leadership, questioning why a community of 18 crore has only 24 MPs in Parliament.

"Strengthen the movement and pray that the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidates succeed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. We won five seats in Bihar... In Uttar Pradesh too, Allah will grant success to the members of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen... those who level accusations, go ahead, level them," he said. Owaisi further argued in favour of independent Muslim leadership and questioned the community's representation in Parliament.

"If every other community can have its own leadership, why shouldn't the Muslims of India? India will grow stronger; India's democracy and Constitution will be strengthened. What kind of situation is this, where a community with a population of 18 crore has only 24 MPs in the Indian Parliament? There is no one to speak up for them; they cannot even speak on the issue of Vande Mataram," he added. His remarks come amid indications of a broader opposition strategy taking shape ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Earlier, on June 15, Owaisi told ANI that AIMIM was open to alliances to prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh, provided the party was given respect and equal status within any such arrangement. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi clarified that while he is open to partnering with other opposition groups, any such arrangement must be built on a foundation of mutual respect and fair representation.

"We are prepared to form an alliance to prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh, provided we are treated with respect and accorded equal status within that alliance," he said. AIMIM contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi). Notably, Asaduddin Owaisi has not mentioned any alliance name or partner party in his recent remarks, which has led to speculation that AIMIM could also explore the possibility of joining hands with the INDIA bloc.

Another key development to watch ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be the political strategy adopted by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. If the BSP decides to contest independently, AIMIM could also explore the possibility of allying with the party. Meanwhile, Owaisi formally declared the party's Uttar Pradesh state president, Shaukat Ali, as the candidate for the Matera Assembly constituency on Sunday, which is currently represented by a Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)