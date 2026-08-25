Rwanda Looks to Korea’s Eco-Industrial Parks for Greener Growth

Rwanda is exploring a different path to industrial growth, one where factories can expand, jobs can be created, and production costs can fall without treating rising waste and emissions as unavoidable consequences of manufacturing. That sits at the heart of the World Bank-supported Green Industrialization through Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones (GIIPS) program, financed by the Korea Green Growth Trust Fund (KGGTF).

A high-level Rwandan delegation travelled to Korea in May 2026 to see how eco-industrial parks work in practice. The visit offered a close look at a system where companies share energy, water, materials and infrastructure, allowing one business's waste or unused resources to become valuable inputs for another.

Korea Turned Industrial Waste Into Economic Value

Ulsan provides one of the clearest examples of what this approach can achieve. Once a small fishing village, the city grew into a major manufacturing centre that now hosts the world's largest automobile plant and one of its largest shipbuilding complexes.

Korea's industrial expansion began in the 1960s, when nearly 80% of the country's workforce was employed in agriculture. As manufacturing matured and wages increased, Korean companies faced the same cost pressures that pushed industries in many developed economies to move production abroad. Korea sought another solution by making domestic industrial systems more efficient.

Waste heat from one facility could supply energy elsewhere, treated wastewater could return to industrial processes, and manufacturing by-products could find new commercial uses rather than being discarded. At Ulsan's Eco-Industrial Park, steam produced by a municipal waste-to-energy facility is transported through pipelines to nearby factories, turning waste management infrastructure into a source of industrial energy.

Such exchanges can lower energy and material costs, reduce emissions and create additional revenue for businesses. Recycling, clean technology, resource recovery and environmental services can also support new employment while helping existing manufacturers remain competitive.

Industrial Symbiosis Needs Coordination, Not Just Technology

Korea developed eco-industrial parks as part of a wider national strategy and expanded industrial symbiosis across hundreds of industrial parks. Finding a company capable of using another factory's waste stream requires detailed information about materials, energy demand, location, infrastructure and commercial viability. Businesses may have little knowledge of potential partners operating nearby, while concerns about investment costs, contracts and regulations can prevent promising exchanges from moving forward.

Institutions including the Korea National Cleaner Production Center (KNCPC), Korea Industrial Complex Corporation (KICOX), Korea Energy Agency (KEA) and regional EIP centres helped bridge these gaps by identifying opportunities and connecting companies.

The experience of the Ulsan Mipo and Onsan industrial complex shows how targeted public support for research and development can unlock substantial cost savings and new revenues. Once projects demonstrate that resource sharing makes commercial sense, businesses have their own financial reasons to continue investing, reducing dependence on public subsidies.

Rwanda's delegation also visited the Advanced Chemical Technology Support Center at Ulsan Technopark, where pilot-scale facilities help SMEs and venture companies test prototypes, validate technologies and prepare innovations for commercial use. The group examined operations at the Ulsan Seongam Waste-to-Energy Plant and its steam network supplying industrial users.

Rwanda Can Build Green Industry From the Start

Rwanda does not need to reproduce Korea's model exactly. The stronger lesson is that environmental performance can be designed into industrial development from an early stage rather than added after pollution, waste and inefficient infrastructure become expensive problems.

For Rwanda, the priority is building a strong business case for industrial symbiosis. Institutions such as the Rwanda Cleaner Production and Climate Innovation Centre (CPCIC) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB) can strengthen their ability to identify resource-sharing opportunities and calculate potential financial returns before major investments are made.

Regulation also matters because industrial by-products classified simply as waste can be difficult for another company to reuse legally. Rules that safely enable resource exchange could open space for private investment and new business models. Wastewater treatment systems, waste-to-energy plants, recycling facilities and resource recovery networks can serve multiple businesses at once, making industrial parks more efficient than factories operating independently.

Industrial clustering can strengthen these benefits because companies located close together can exchange resources more easily. Large anchor firms may create demand and supply relationships that connect smaller manufacturers and service providers across entire value chains.

Korea can remain an important partner through institutions including KNCPC, KICOX, KEA and the National Institute of Green Technology, while continued cooperation with the World Bank and KGGTF can support technical knowledge, institutional development and financing.

Germaine Hirwa of Rwanda's CPCIC described one of the central lessons from the visit: Korea treats waste as part of an industrial ecosystem capable of generating value, improving efficiency and supporting employment.

For Rwanda, that idea could reshape how new industrial parks are developed. Manufacturing growth does not have to follow a path where higher production automatically brings higher waste and resource consumption. With the right infrastructure, institutions and commercial incentives, discarded materials can become resources, neighbouring companies can become partners, and greener production can strengthen competitiveness while creating jobs.