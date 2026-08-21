Cape Verde Appoints Humberto Bettencourt as New Head Coach

Cape Verde has announced the appointment of Humberto Bettencourt as the new head coach, taking over from Bubista, who led them to the round-of-32 in their World Cup debut last month.

The 51-year-old Bettencourt has been an assistant coach with the national team for the past six years, becoming a key figure in its success at the North American tournament, where they narrowly lost to Argentina in extra time.

No contract details have been disclosed by the Cape Verdean Football Association. Meanwhile, Bubista has moved to Moroccan side Renaissance Berkane, and Cape Verde is set to begin their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Mali and at home against Rwanda next month.