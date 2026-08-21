China's Foreign Investment Decline: A 2026 Overview

In the first seven months of 2026, foreign investment into China has decreased by 6.2%, totaling 438.3 billion yuan ($65.22 billion). This was confirmed by the latest data released by China's commerce ministry on Friday, highlighting a major economic trend.

The decline is significant compared to the same period in the previous year, suggesting possible shifts in investor confidence or global economic conditions impacting investment decisions.

Economists are closely monitoring these numbers to assess potential impacts on China's economic growth and global trade dynamics.