ADB’s First Yen Water Bond Channels $126 Million Into Asia’s Water Future

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has tapped Japan's investment market with a ¥20 billion, or about $126 million, water theme bond designed to support sustainable agriculture, stronger water management and food security across Asia and the Pacific. The seven-year bond marks ADB's first yen-denominated thematic issuance and its third-largest yen issuance, connecting institutional investment with projects that can help communities manage water shortages, climate-related disasters and growing pressure on food systems.

The bond was purchased by Zenkyoren, the National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives, and arranged by Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Limited. ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka said the issuance reflects the strength of the bank's relationship with Japanese investors while bringing private capital into resilient agriculture and water services that can protect vulnerable communities and strengthen food security.

Water risks are putting regional gains under pressure

Asia and the Pacific face some of the world's most serious water-related climate risks, including floods, storms and droughts, with more than four in every 10 global flood events occurring in the region. These hazards can damage irrigation networks, disrupt farming, reduce access to safe water and place additional pressure on communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on agriculture.

ADB's latest Asian Water Development Outlook shows that 2.7 billion people across the region have moved out of extreme water insecurity since 2013. Those improvements remain vulnerable as environmental degradation intensifies, water-related hazards become more disruptive and investment in essential infrastructure struggles to keep pace with growing needs.

Japan partnership expands support for water security

The bond comes shortly after ADB and the Government of Japan established the Water Initiative for Security, Efficiency and Resilience Fund in July. The fund is designed to help ADB's developing member countries strengthen water systems, reduce disaster risks, improve the efficiency of water use and introduce digital tools and other innovative approaches to increasingly complex water challenges.

The new bond adds another financing channel to this broader effort, allowing investors to support projects where water security is closely connected with farming, climate resilience and reliable food supplies.

Billions invested in water projects across Asia-Pacific

ADB committed $12.7 billion to the water sector between 2021 and 2025, with those investments benefiting around 63 million people. Its portfolio covers irrigation modernization, integrated water resource management, disaster resilience, agricultural productivity and technologies that can help countries use limited water resources more effectively.

For farmers, stronger irrigation and more reliable water supplies can mean greater protection against drought and unpredictable rainfall, while resilient infrastructure can reduce losses when floods and storms strike. At a wider level, these investments can help stabilize agricultural production and make regional food supply chains more dependable.

The bond links investment with everyday water needs

The ¥20 billion issuance shows how thematic bonds can direct institutional capital toward practical development needs that affect farms, households and entire economies. With climate pressures increasing across Asia and the Pacific, financing water infrastructure is becoming closely tied to protecting agricultural livelihoods, strengthening food systems and helping communities prepare for more frequent water-related shocks.