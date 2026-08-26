Swedish prosecutors hold second man over deadly school attack

Swedish prosecutors ​have apprehended a second ​person suspected of ‌involvement in ​last week's attack at a school in which a 17-year-old ‌girl was killed and three people were injured by a man wielding a sword, they said on Wednesday. On ‌Friday, police arrested an 18-year-old man they said ‌was believed to have carried out the attack at the Brinell high school in the central Swedish town of Fagersta, ⁠and ​launched ⁠an extensive investigation.

The second man was held on suspicion of accessory ⁠to murder and accessory to attempted murder, and a ​decision will be made on Thursday on whether to ⁠ask a court to formally detain him, the prosecution authority ⁠said ​in a statement on Wednesday. The agency did not say how the second suspect ⁠may have aided the attacker.

A source on Saturday said police ⁠were ⁠investigating whether the 18-year-old attacker was involved in online communities promoting school violence.