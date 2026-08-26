Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary launches 3 major schemes for women empowerment and safety; 'Police Didi' initiative rolled out

Highlighting the state government's thrust on security and self-reliance, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday rolled out three major schemes aimed at women's empowerment and safety, asserting that women's participation from panchayats to administration reflects the changing face of society in Bihar. Under the newly launched 'Police Didi' campaign, female police personnel will be deployed across schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to ensure the safety and security of young girls and women. To enhance their mobility on field duty, around 2,700 scooties and more than 2,000 motorcycles are being provided to women personnel.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighted that around 40,000 women police personnel are currently serving in the state force. He also noted that the emergency response time for the 'Dial 112' helpline has dropped below 10 minutes, with the administration targeting to reduce it further to 5-7 minutes. Emphasising economic self-reliance, the Chief Minister stated that 1.81 crore women are associated with the JEEViKA initiative in Bihar, with over 70 lakh 'JEEViKA Didis' actively working. He pointed out that 43 lakh women have already become 'Lakhpati Didis', and an additional target has been set to elevate one lakh more women into the category over the next two years.

The Chief Minister further stated that when women become financially self-reliant, the entire family grows economically stronger. He emphasised that women's safety, education, and self-reliance will become the hallmark of a new and prosperous Bihar. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047, the Chief Minister said that women's active participation will further strengthen this vision.

Citing the improved road network and connectivity in Bihar, the Chief Minister also referenced Sudha Murty's visit to the state, sharing that she praised Bihar's roads and travel infrastructure. Earlier on Tuesday, Choudhary announced the launch of the "Student Support Camp" initiative to ensure prompt resolution of students' complaints, problems and suggestions.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the camps would be organised every month on the fourth Tuesday at educational institutions, allowing students to directly raise their concerns with the government and concerned officials. He said students would also be able to register their grievances online through the "Student Support Portal" and Helpline 1100 and track the status of their complaints.

"Every student's voice heard, every problem resolved--this is the resolve, this is the effort," Choudhary said. The initiative aims to provide students with a direct platform to communicate their concerns to the government and ensure timely action on their grievances.

Under the initiative, students will be able to raise issues directly at educational institutions during the monthly camps, while the online portal and helpline will provide additional channels for registering complaints and monitoring their status. (ANI)