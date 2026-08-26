28 BLACK Energy Drink Adds Four More Hours to India's Day

What would you do with four extra hours? 28 BLACK believes the most ambitious people already know. They find them between meetings, workouts, gaming sessions, late nights and everything still left unfinished. That idea drives the brand's global slogan, "The Day Has 28 Hours." Now, as 28 BLACK expands across India, those extra hours are getting easier to reach

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 12:43 IST
28 BLACK Energy Drink Adds Four More Hours to India's Day
India's day gets four hours longer as 28 BLACK reaches more consumers nationwide.. Image Credit: ANI

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: What would you do with four extra hours? 28 BLACK believes the most ambitious people already know. They find them between meetings, workouts, gaming sessions, late nights and everything still left unfinished. That idea drives the brand's global slogan, "The Day Has 28 Hours." Now, as 28 BLACK expands across India, those extra hours are getting easier to reach: the brand is available through 7-Eleven, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

"These partnerships just make sense. You're out, you need a boost, you grab or order a chilled can and keep going," says Daniel Geuther, CEO of Yinbev Beverages India Pvt. Ltd. "That's what 'The day has 28 hours' is all about - more energy and more time for the things you love. We want 28 BLACK to enable that." 28 BLACK continues to invest in retail partnerships, consumer experiences and industry collaborations that connect the brand with ambitious, active and lifestyle-conscious consumers. As it expands into new cities and channels, the brand will also participate in leading industry events, including Anuga Select India and the India Food Forum, to engage retailers, distributors and partners who see growing demand for functional lifestyle beverages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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