Add a Citrusy Twist to Rakhi with Orange Sandesh

Want to make this Rakhi extra special with a unique twist on traditional mithai? Add a burst of South African Citrus to your festive platter with this delightful Orange Sandesh. A refreshing take on the classic Bengali sweet, it combines soft, melt-in-the-mouth chhena with milk powder, a zero-calorie sweetener and fragrant South African Citrus zest. With a juicy mandarin segment tucked inside, every bite brings a delicious citrus surprise. Light, flavourful and made without sugar or cream, this vibrant festive treat is the perfect way to add a fresh and memorable touch to your Rakhi celebrations.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 16:46 IST
Add a Citrusy Twist to Rakhi with Orange Sandesh
South African Orange Sandesh- Chef Neha Deepak Shah. Image Credit: ANI

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Want to make this Rakhi extra special with a unique twist on traditional mithai? Add a burst of South African Citrus to your festive platter with this delightful Orange Sandesh. A refreshing take on the classic Bengali sweet, it combines soft, melt-in-the-mouth chhena with milk powder, a zero-calorie sweetener and fragrant South African Citrus zest. With a juicy mandarin segment tucked inside, every bite brings a delicious citrus surprise. Light, flavourful and made without sugar or cream, this vibrant festive treat is the perfect way to add a fresh and memorable touch to your Rakhi celebrations.

South African Citrus Orange Sandesh -Chef Neha Deepak Shah Ingredients -

500 ml milk 2 tsp vinegar

1/4 cup milk powder 1/4 cup low sweetener of your choice

A pinch of saffron or orange food colour (optional) 1 South African Mandarins (for stuffing and zest)

Some cloves, pistachios & mint leaves for garnish Preparations-

1. Heat the milk until hot. Add vinegar gradually and stir gently until the milk curdles and the chhena separates. 2. Strain the chhena using a muslin cloth and wash it well.

3. Squeeze out the excess water and transfer the soft chhena to a mixer. 4. Add zero-calorie sweetener and milk powder, then blend until smooth.

5. Transfer the mixture to a pan and cook on low heat, stirring continuously, until it becomes slightly dry and starts leaving the sides of the pan. 6. Add saffron or orange food colour, if using, and mix well.

7. Stir in the finely grated South African mandarin zest for a fresh citrusy aroma. 8. Let the mixture cool slightly. Take a small portion and flatten it gently.

9. Place a juicy South African mandarin segment in the centre and carefully shape the mixture into a ball, sealing the fruit inside. 10. Repeat with the remaining mixture and mandarin segments.

11. Serve these citrus-filled sandesh as a special mithai for Rakhi and surprise your loved ones with a burst of freshness in every bite. About Citrus Growers' Association of Southern AfricaThe Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA) represents citrus growers across Southern Africa. For over 120 years, growers have produced premium citrus fruits with a strong focus on quality, sustainability, innovation, nutrition, and preventive health. Grown under ideal climatic conditions and carefully harvested, these fruits deliver scientifically supported health benefits with every serving. Behind this success are passionate individuals who take pride in agriculture and understand the dedication required to produce world-class fruit - a commitment that truly sets Southern African citrus apart. truly sets Southern African citrus apart.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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