Angola’s Oil and Gas Market Enters New Investment Cycle as Welligence Joins AOG 2026

Angola's oil and gas industry is moving into a fresh investment cycle as new deepwater projects, gas commercialization, exploration programs and a growing group of independent operators reshape one of Africa's biggest upstream markets. Energy intelligence company Welligence has joined the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2026 Conference and Exhibition as an Associate Sponsor, bringing its data-driven view of upstream assets, transactions, production prospects and investment opportunities to discussions around the country's changing energy landscape.

Welligence tracks reserves, production, project economics, mergers and acquisitions and emerging upstream opportunities, combining specialist analysis with data and AI-powered tools. Its platform contains more than 4,000 asset-level reports and information covering around 40,000 M&A transactions, giving companies a detailed picture of markets where investment decisions can involve large amounts of capital and projects that may operate for decades.

Gas Moves Closer to the Heart of Angola's Upstream Growth

Gas is becoming a more visible part of Angola's energy story as the country works to turn previously underdeveloped resources into commercially viable projects. The start of Angola's first non-associated gas project, led by the New Gas Consortium, is expected to provide additional feedstock for Angola LNG, creating another route for the country to extract value from its natural resources beyond traditional crude production.

Momentum was strengthened by the dedicated gas discovery at Block 1/14 in 2025, a development that placed greater attention on gas commercialization and its potential role in future upstream investment. New discoveries and infrastructure could help Angola build a more diverse production base while creating opportunities for companies involved in exploration, processing, engineering and associated energy services.

Deepwater Projects Bring New Production as Mature Fields Decline

Oil remains central to Angola's upstream economy, with several recent developments providing fresh production at a time when output from older assets continues to decline. Begonia and CLOV Phase 3 started production in 2025, while the Agogo FPSO entered operation last August, adding another important piece to the country's offshore production system.

Attention is also turning toward Kaminho, a major development expected to begin production in 2028. Welligence sees these projects as important additions but also points to the continuing requirement for greenfield investment, since new fields and discoveries will be needed to offset natural declines from mature producing assets and support production over the coming years.

Independent Operators and Global Majors Reshape the Market

Angola's operator landscape is becoming more varied as international energy companies pursue new exploration opportunities while independent players acquire mature and emerging assets. The opening of the onshore sector has added another layer of opportunity, giving companies space to reactivate existing resources, explore overlooked acreage and assemble portfolios that might once have attracted less attention from smaller operators.

Recent deals show how quickly that landscape is changing. Equinor entered TotalEnergies' Block 17 in June 2026, Afentra expanded its onshore presence by taking operatorship of KON 5, and Woodside Energy signed a three-block agreement in May that signalled growing interest in Angola's frontier acreage. Etu Energias has also strengthened its position through acquisitions in Blocks 14 and 14K, reflecting the expanding role of locally rooted and independent operators.

These developments are making reliable upstream intelligence increasingly valuable because investors must compare acreage quality, production potential, transaction values, project costs and commercial risks before committing capital. Welligence's role at AOG 2026 will bring this analytical perspective into conversations between investors, operators and industry leaders as they examine the projects, partnerships and strategies likely to shape Angola's next phase of energy development.