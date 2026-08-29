Why Africa’s Most Valuable Trade Opportunity Is Still Trapped Within Africa

Africa has spent decades lowering tariffs, building regional institutions and negotiating market access, but trade has delivered far less structural transformation than its scale might suggest. The continent's challenge is increasingly not whether it trades, but whether its economies are connected deeply enough for trade to generate manufacturing, productivity gains and jobs.

The 2026 World Bank–Agence française de développement report Integrating Africa: From Threads to Hubs argues that Africa's trade networks remain too fragmented: goods cross borders, but production systems, logistics, payments, regulations and industrial strategies still struggle to function as an integrated economic space.

Africa is trying to operationalise the African Continental Free Trade Area at the same moment that global commerce is becoming less predictable. Supply chains are being reorganised, industrial policy is returning, and major markets are imposing new strategic and environmental conditions on trade, increasing the value of a stronger regional economic base. Removing tariffs may open a market legally, but the larger development prize depends on whether firms can actually produce across borders, source inputs regionally, move money and data efficiently, and build supply chains large enough to compete globally.

Africa's Trade Problem Is Not Too Little Trade, but the Wrong Kind of Trade

Africa is not as commercially isolated as its economic performance might suggest. Sub-Saharan Africa's trade-to-GDP ratio is broadly comparable with East Asia and Pacific, yet the income outcomes are dramatically different: in 2015 both regions had trade-to-GDP ratios of 56 percent, while Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP per capita stood at only 16 percent of East Asia and Pacific's level.

The gap points to a structural problem rather than simply insufficient openness. Much of Africa's external trade remains concentrated in fuels, minerals and raw agricultural commodities, where processing and higher-value production frequently occur elsewhere. The continent therefore participates in trade without capturing enough of the industrial activity surrounding that trade.

The World Bank–AFD report highlights the contrast with intra-African commerce. Regional trade represents only about 15–17 percent of exports in the report's overview, but it contains a much larger share of manufactured and processed products, including food, textiles, light manufacturing, machinery and transport equipment. More than 60 percent of intra-African flows consist of manufactured products, while more than half of exports to markets outside Africa are primary commodities.

The Biggest Trade Barriers May Be Behind the Border

For years, debates over African trade integration have focused heavily on tariffs and border crossings. However, one of the report's most consequential findings is that around 60 percent of Africa's trade costs originate within countries themselves, through weak logistics, inefficient customs systems, regulatory fragmentation, infrastructure constraints, checkpoints and limited digitalisation.

The scale of those frictions is striking. Estimated intra-African trade costs are equivalent to roughly 234–270 percent of the value of traded goods, compared with 70–100 percent in East Asia and Pacific. Such numbers illustrate why geographical proximity does not necessarily translate into economic proximity.

A manufacturer may theoretically have tariff-free access to a neighbouring market and still find regional sourcing commercially unattractive. Delayed customs clearance, incompatible standards, restrictive transport permits, unreliable infrastructure or fragmented payment systems can erase the advantages created by formal tariff reductions before a product ever reaches its customer.

It shifts the integration debate from liberalisation toward interoperability: the ability of different national systems to work together. Customs platforms need to exchange information, transport rules need to permit efficient cross-border movement, payment systems need to connect, and regulations must allow firms to operate across jurisdictions without repeatedly confronting incompatible procedures.

This also makes continental integration partly a domestic reform project. Governments cannot wait for regional institutions alone to remove bottlenecks that originate inside national markets. Improvements to logistics, customs administration, transport competition and regulatory systems may be as important to AfCFTA's success as additional negotiations in continental forums.

AfCFTA's Real Test Begins Where the Legal Agreement Ends

Africa does not lack trade agreements. The report argues that many existing agreements remain shallow in practice, particularly in areas such as services, investment and governance of state interventions. It points to evidence that deeper agreements with binding and specific provisions produce much stronger trade and welfare effects than arrangements that focus mainly on tariffs.

This makes the African Continental Free Trade Area potentially much more than a tariff-cutting mechanism. Its protocols covering investment, competition, digital trade and e-commerce provide an institutional basis for deeper integration, but the difference between promise and impact will depend on enforcement, monitoring and implementation.

The stakes are particularly high because fragmented markets constrain firms before they become internationally competitive. Many African economies are individually too small to sustain industries with high fixed costs, complex supplier networks or substantial infrastructure requirements. Regional markets can pool demand and capabilities, making activities viable at a scale that national markets cannot always support independently.

However, uniform implementation across 54 economies is unlikely to be straightforward. Differences in institutional capacity, market size and development levels mean some countries may advance faster than others, making flexible coalitions and regional groupings important laboratories for deeper integration.

This may ultimately prove more practical than waiting for every economy to move simultaneously. Smaller groups of willing countries could establish functioning transport, payments, energy or regulatory systems first and allow others to join later, turning integration into an expanding network rather than a single continent-wide leap.

The Next Risk Is an Africa of Hubs Surrounded by Peripheries

Regional integration already has an uneven geography. South Africa and Nigeria together account for more than a third of intra-African exports, while trade is concentrated around stronger regional blocs and commercial centres. Other countries, including several landlocked, fragile or commodity-dependent economies, remain much less connected to regional production networks.

It creates both an opportunity and a policy dilemma. Strong industrial hubs can attract investment, build supplier networks and create markets for neighbouring economies, but they can also concentrate gains if weaker countries lack the infrastructure, skills and institutions required to connect to them.

Successful integration cannot be measured simply by whether trade expands around already-competitive economies. The more revealing question will be whether regional corridors spread production outward, connect smaller firms and economies to supply chains, and reduce the cost of participation for countries currently sitting at the margins.

Political resistance cannot be ignored either. Liberalisation produces winners and losers, while regulatory reform can threaten established interests within customs systems, transport markets, professional bodies and protected industries. Deeper regional institutions may also encounter sovereignty concerns when enforcement requires governments to surrender discretion over domestic rules.

The decisive indicators for AfCFTA will thus be increasingly practical ones such as how long trucks wait, what businesses pay to move goods, whether payments clear across borders, whether standards are mutually recognised, whether firms source inputs regionally and whether industrial supply chains begin crossing multiple African economies.