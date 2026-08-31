Chungreng Koren's Road to UFC run ends in Shanghai after landmark semifinal appearance

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 31: Chungreng Koren's Road to UFC Season 5 run came to an end in Shanghai on Friday after the Manipuri fighter lost his bantamweight semifinal to Japan's Ryo Tajima by unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old, known as "The Indian Rhino", entered the UFC's Asia-Pacific talent tournament as a short-notice replacement in May. His unexpected opportunity in Macau ultimately took him through to the semifinals in Shanghai, marking a significant milestone for an Indian fighter on the Road to UFC stage. At the Oriental Sports Center, Tajima took time to find his range and timing in the opening round before using his length and precise striking to control the contest. Koren came out aggressively, pressing forward behind heavy shots and looking to close the distance, but Tajima did well to avoid significant damage and settle into his rhythm.

As the fight progressed, Tajima's accuracy and greater striking volume began to dictate the action. Koren continued to press forward and looked for opportunities to take the fight to the canvas, but Tajima was able to maintain distance and pick his shots effectively over the three rounds. The Japanese bantamweight was awarded a unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 in his favour. Tajima now advances to the tournament final, where he will be one win away from earning a UFC contract.

Koren's run began with little time to prepare. Called in as a replacement for the opening round in Macau, he faced previously unbeaten Japanese fighter Ryuho Miyaguchi. After a competitive opening round, Koren dropped Miyaguchi with a left hand in the second before taking the fight to the ground and securing a submission victory. The win sent Koren into the semifinals and gave him the opportunity to test himself against some of the region's leading emerging MMA prospects.

For Koren, the journey is the latest chapter in a 15-year pursuit of a career in a sport he began training in at Kamu Koireng village in Manipur, where there was no established MMA infrastructure when he started. He initially trained in wrestling before moving into mixed martial arts and went on to build an 8-2 professional record and win the Matrix Fight Night Interim Bantamweight Championship in 2024. His career has also included setbacks. Following a 2025 defeat to Nepal's Rabindra Dhant, Koren returned to intensive training camps in Dagestan and Phuket in preparation for another opportunity on the international stage.

That opportunity came in Macau, where a short-notice call-up ultimately led to his semifinal appearance in Shanghai. Koren has remained closely connected to his home state throughout his career. After winning the Matrix Fight Night Interim Bantamweight Championship in 2024, he used his victory speech to make a public appeal for peace in Manipur.

His Road to UFC journey was supported by Bengaluru-based RONIN Fighting Championship, which signed Koren as an Official Athlete Partner as part of its effort to build a sustainable professional pathway for Indian MMA fighters. "Chungreng spent fifteen years finding his own way in Indian MMA. We want to ensure the next fighter doesn't have to. Our approach is to give fighters the long-term support, international exposure and opportunities they need to build sustainable careers, rather than treating every fight as a standalone opportunity. Our latest Fight Forge event in Bengaluru brought together more than 146 athletes from five countries across roughly 75 amateur bouts, alongside a 13-bout professional card. That is how we find and build the next generation. India does not lack fighters -- it lacks the system around them, and we are building it one contract at a time," said Arun Kumar Krishnan, CEO and Co-Founder, RONIN Fighting Championship.

RONIN FC supports its contracted athletes through long-term partnerships, management support, brand opportunities and access to international training camps. Its Fight Forge Contender Series is designed to provide emerging fighters with a pathway from amateur competition to professional MMA. Koren's next assignment has not yet been announced.

While the UFC contract remains out of reach for now, Koren leaves Shanghai having reached the semifinals after entering the tournament at short notice -- a run that has brought greater attention to the potential of Indian fighters on the international MMA stage. Fifteen years after beginning his journey in a Manipur village without an established MMA pathway, the Indian Rhino has now stood one fight away from the UFC.

About RONIN Fighting Championship: RONIN FC is a Bengaluru-based integrated combat sports property spanning professional fight nights, the Fight Forge amateur contender series, athlete management and integrated brand campaigns. Its events are sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF). Its Athlete Partner and Brand Ambassador programmes are built to make professional MMA a viable career in India -- from the grassroots amateur circuit through to the global stage.

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