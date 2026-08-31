Suspected Russia 'shadow fleet' tanker boarded by EU naval forces
The MV SUN oil tanker was boarded over the weekend by the European Union's naval mission in the Mediterranean, on suspicion of belonging to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet", the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday. "The oil tanker MV SUN, suspected of sailing under false flag in breach of international maritime law, was boarded on August 30 in the Mediterranean by Operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini forces for flag verification," wrote Kallas on X.
EUNAVFOR MED Irini is an EU naval mission first launched in 2020 to enforce a U.N. arms embargo on Libya. EU governments have since broadened its scope, authorising it to conduct verification boardings.