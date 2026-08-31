Suspected Russia 'shadow fleet' tanker boarded by EU naval forces

The ​MV SUN ​oil tanker ‌was boarded over ​the weekend by the European Union's ‌naval mission in the Mediterranean, on suspicion of belonging to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet", the ‌EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas ‌said on Monday. "The oil tanker MV SUN, suspected of sailing under false flag in ⁠breach ​of ⁠international maritime law, was boarded on August 30 ⁠in the Mediterranean by Operation EUNAVFOR ​MED Irini forces for flag verification," wrote ⁠Kallas on X.

EUNAVFOR MED Irini is ⁠an ​EU naval mission first launched in 2020 to enforce a U.N. ⁠arms embargo on Libya. EU governments have ⁠since ⁠broadened its scope, authorising it to conduct verification boardings.