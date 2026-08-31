India must uphold water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, arbitration court says
India must limit work on an hydroelectric plant in the Kashmir region and uphold a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan it suspended over tensions with its neighbouring country, the Permanent Court of Arbitration said on Monday. The Hague-based court said the Indus Water Treaty between the two countries remained fully in force, as India had no justification for ending or suspending the agreement.
The court said a neutral expert, appointed by the World Bank, would judge by July 2027 whether the construction of hydroelectric plants in the Himalayan region was in line with the treaty.