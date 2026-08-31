India must uphold water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, arbitration court says

​India must ​limit work ‌on an hydroelectric ​plant in the Kashmir region ‌and uphold a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan it suspended over tensions with ‌its neighbouring country, the Permanent ‌Court of Arbitration said on Monday. The Hague-based court said the Indus Water ⁠Treaty ​between the ⁠two countries remained fully in force, ⁠as India had no justification for ​ending or suspending the agreement.

The ⁠court said a neutral expert, ⁠appointed ​by the World Bank, would judge by July 2027 ⁠whether the construction of hydroelectric plants in ⁠the ⁠Himalayan region was in line with the treaty.