India must uphold water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, arbitration court says

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 16:53 IST
India must uphold water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, arbitration court says

​India must ​limit work ‌on an hydroelectric ​plant in the Kashmir region ‌and uphold a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan it suspended over tensions with ‌its neighbouring country, the Permanent ‌Court of Arbitration said on Monday. The Hague-based court said the Indus Water ⁠Treaty ​between the ⁠two countries remained fully in force, ⁠as India had no justification for ​ending or suspending the agreement.

The ⁠court said a neutral expert, ⁠appointed ​by the World Bank, would judge by July 2027 ⁠whether the construction of hydroelectric plants in ⁠the ⁠Himalayan region was in line with the treaty.

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India must uphold water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, arbitration court says

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