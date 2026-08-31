Africa’s Mineral Power Takes Centre Stage at African Mining Week

A senior delegation from S&P Global Energy will join African Mining Week 2026 in Cape Town from October 14–16, bringing market data, pricing expertise and commercial insights to conversations about the continent's growing role in global mineral supply. The gathering arrives as demand for lithium, graphite, cobalt, copper, rare earth elements and other strategic materials reshapes investment decisions across clean energy, defence and advanced manufacturing.

Africa holds around 30% of the world's mineral reserves, giving its producers greater influence at a time when governments and industries are seeking secure, diversified supply chains. African Mining Week will examine how countries can turn this geological wealth into stronger local industries, better infrastructure, skilled employment and lasting community benefits under the theme, "Mining the Future: Critical Resources, Sustainability and Community Development."

Global demand is changing Africa's position in mineral markets

The S&P Global Energy delegation includes Chief Energy Strategist Atul Arya, Head of Shipping and Metals Rahul Kapoor, Head of Platts Vera Blei, Critical Minerals Lead Fernando Araya Burchard, Mining Economics and Emissions Associate Director William Mason, and EMEA and CIS Commercial Lead Malick Diallo. Their participation will place proprietary market intelligence alongside policy discussions involving governments, investors, mining companies and supply-chain leaders.

Arya will moderate a ministerial panel on regional policy alignment and mining-code reforms, focusing on the rules needed to unlock investment while protecting national interests. Kapoor will guide discussions on the balance between sovereignty, resource nationalism and investor certainty, as well as the financing and commercial conditions required to expand refining capacity within Africa.

The idea of African producers becoming active "price setters" will sit at the centre of these conversations. Countries with valuable mineral deposits are seeking a larger role in how resources are developed, priced and processed, moving beyond the traditional model of exporting raw materials while much of the economic value is created elsewhere.

Exploration opportunities meet rising production costs

Fernando Araya Burchard will examine opportunities in exploration, production and mineral beneficiation against sharp increases in global consumption. Lithium demand is projected to climb by 350% by 2040, while graphite demand could rise by 130%, creating a powerful incentive for African governments to build international partnerships, modernise transport and energy networks, and support domestic processing industries.

Africa possesses major reserves of copper, cobalt, platinum-group metals, lithium and rare earth elements, yet the continent receives less than 10% of worldwide exploration spending. William Mason will explore why this gap remains, even as African exploration activity reaches a decade-high level, and how rising production costs could affect investment choices across emerging and established mining regions.

A C-suite roundtable hosted by S&P Global Energy will give senior industry leaders space to discuss capital allocation, regulatory certainty, infrastructure limitations and the practical challenges of developing critical-mineral projects in competitive global markets.

Transparent pricing could strengthen emerging supply chains

Reliable pricing and supply-chain visibility are becoming essential as African countries seek fairer value from their mineral resources. S&P Global Energy's Platts has introduced spot-market price assessments for rare earth elements from alternative mine-to-industry supply chains, covering refined materials originating from Angola, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and other countries, alongside China-origin rare earth materials priced on a free-on-board basis.

S&P Global has also published independent reports covering tungsten, antimony, neodymium-praseodymium, gallium and germanium. These minerals support industries ranging from semiconductors and aviation to defence systems and advanced technologies, making clearer market information valuable for producers, processors, investors, consumers and policymakers.

African Mining Week is organised by Energy Capital & Power and will run alongside African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026, scheduled for October 12–16 in Cape Town. S&P Global Energy will serve as an Emerald Sponsor of the energy conference and participate through a separate executive delegation, connecting Africa's mining potential with the wider investment, infrastructure and energy systems needed to develop it.