KPSC Veterinary Officer recruitment scam: IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar sent to CID custody till Sept 10

The 1st ACMM court in Bengaluru has sent IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar to the custody of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) until September 10, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Veterinary Officers recruitment examination. Gangwar, a 2016 batch IAS officer, was arrested by the CID on Saturday following nine hours of intense interrogation. The arrest follows the suspension of KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar in the same case.

According to CID sources, Gangwar, who served as the Controller of Examinations at KPSC between February 2024 and March 2026, was summoned for questioning after he reportedly went missing from Bengaluru for three days. He was subsequently taken into custody on charges of non-cooperation during the investigation. The CID investigation has pointed towards a deeper conspiracy involving a paper leak and the tampering of OMR sheets. CID sources suggest that a middleman, Basavaraj Kannale, who is also under arrest, provided crucial information regarding Gangwar's alleged involvement.

According to sources, Gyanendra Kumar has played a key role not only in the paper leak but also in tampering with OMR sheets. The CID investigation has also revealed that after committing this irregularity, the said IAS officer allegedly tried to destroy the evidence present in the office, including CCTV footage.

Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar is a 2016 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre. He is a resident of Chamraua village in Nawabganj area of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh. Born in 1985, he did his schooling in his home district. After that, he appeared for the IIT-JEE exam to make a career in engineering. Due to a good score in IIT-JEE, he got admission to IIT Kanpur. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2009. After B.Tech, he got a job in the corporate sector. He worked as an engineer and consultant in the private sector for about 4 to 5 years.

After working as an engineer in the private sector for several years, Gyanendra Kumar decided to go into civil services. He quit his job and started preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In 2015, he appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and secured 314th rank. He got the Karnataka cadre in 2016. Gyanendra Kumar is currently working as Director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the Department of Commerce and Industries in Bengaluru. Earlier, he was the Joint Managing Director of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) in Bengaluru.

More important revelations related to this case are likely to come out during the CID interrogation of IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar. (ANI)