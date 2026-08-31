Mother tells how daughter slipped from her grasp in north Cyprus ferry disaster

Ayten Bicer felt her 12-year-old daughter slip from her hands and disappear as a ferry capsized off northern Cyprus on Sunday, killing at least eight people. Her daughter Miray, and 6-year-old son Mehmet Asaf, were among nearly 20 people ‌still missing on Monday as search teams looked for survivors in waters more than 500 metres (1,640 feet) deep.

"She was saying, 'Don't let go'. And I didn't let go of my daughter. I swear, I didn't let her go," Ayten Bicer sobbed. A suitcase fell on top of her, forcing the girl from her grasp. The mother caught hold of the daughter's foot, ‌but her shoes, coated in engine oil from the overturned vessel, slipped through her hands.

The double-hulled ferry with 267 aboard took in water and flipped over on Sunday just ‌off the port city of Kyrenia, leaving survivors clinging to the overturned hull. They were rescued by passing vessels and the coastguard authorities. Separate accounts said the wide-bodied vessel jolted violently before slamming on to the sea surface with part of its bow bursting open on impact. Severe storms hit Cyprus on Saturday and the seas were still rough on Sunday, when the disaster occurred.

Debris remained scattered across the water on Monday, including a ⁠black wheelie ​suitcase bobbing on the surface and a sheet of ⁠steel that appeared to have broken away from the ferry. FAMILIES WAIT FOR UPDATES

Outside the port in Kyrenia, some of those waiting sat and silently wept, while others scrolled mobile phones for updates. It was ⁠unclear if people remained trapped on the vessel, now lying on the seabed.

Footage posted on social media suggested that at the time the ship flipped, there were still people trapped in one compartment of ​the vessel. Ayten Bicer's husband, Hayri, said everything happened suddenly.

"We couldn't intervene. We lost our children. We made a lot of effort but we couldn't save our ⁠children. Two of my children are gone. One of my sons is alive. Two of my children are gone. Two of my three children are gone. We left them. We are leaving them on this island as ⁠we ​go," he said. Divers from Turkey were assisting the search, officials said. Eighteen people were missing.

The ferry ran into trouble shortly after leaving Kyrenia for the Turkish port of Tasucu, in Mersin province, one of several daily sea shuttle links with Turkey. Authorities have detained the captain and crew of the vessel for questioning. Nine people connected to the ⁠vessel's operations were detained for three days by a court on Monday to assist police inquiries.

The vessel had a valid seaworthiness certificate, authorities said. Ayten Bicer sat on a deck chair ⁠outside the port in Kyrenia on Monday, waiting ⁠for updates. Her eyes were swollen shut from crying.

"It was slipping like oil, there was diesel, our feet were slippery. It was slippery everywhere. It was like oil. She slipped out of my hand. Mehmet Asaf held on to his father here," Ayten Bicer ‌said, showing the collar of ‌her T-shirt. "Saying, 'Baba' (Dad)".