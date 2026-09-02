War-Damaged Lukashi School Reopens Its Doors to 119 Children

Children in Lukashi village, Kyiv oblast, have returned to their local classrooms for the first time since the community's only school was damaged during the early stages of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The reconstructed Lukashi Lyceum reopened for the new academic year, giving families a safer and more stable place where their children can learn close to home.

The reopening carries deep meaning for a village where war disrupted education, damaged public infrastructure and forced some families from other parts of Ukraine to seek shelter. The renovated school will welcome 119 students, including children from internally displaced families and pupils with special educational needs, while providing a modern workplace for 25 teachers and other staff members.

A damaged building becomes a safer place for learning

Reconstruction has transformed the war-damaged building into a modern, accessible and energy-efficient educational facility. Structural repairs strengthened the school, while a new roof, insulated facades and energy-efficient windows and doors will help retain warmth during Ukraine's cold winters and reduce energy consumption.

Workers also upgraded the heating, ventilation, water supply, sewage, electricity and lighting systems. Improved fire protection and security measures have made the building better prepared for everyday risks, while a protective shelter gives children and staff a safer place during air-raid alerts.

Accessibility improvements allow people with disabilities to move through and use the building more easily, ensuring that pupils with different needs can take part in school life with greater comfort and independence. These changes make the Lyceum more than a repaired building; they create an inclusive space designed around the safety, dignity and learning needs of every child.

European and local funding brings children home

The reconstruction cost €1.07 million, with €690,000 supplied by the European Investment Bank and €385,000 contributed from the local budget. EIB support was provided through the €340 million Ukraine Recovery Programme, which finances the restoration of essential social infrastructure in war-affected communities across the country.

The programme is one of three recovery initiatives supported jointly by the European Union and the EIB. Work is carried out with Ukraine's Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Finance and local authorities, while the United Nations Development Programme provides technical assistance.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said every Ukrainian child deserves a safe place to study and an opportunity to build a hopeful future despite the realities of war. He stressed that reopening the Lyceum within the community will reduce disruption, prevent further learning losses and help children gain the knowledge and skills they need.

Joost Mohlmann of the EU Delegation to Ukraine described attacks on schools as attacks on children's education and future. Ukrainian officials also presented the reconstruction as an investment in families, community stability and the country's wider recovery.

Rebuilding daily life across Kyiv oblast

The Lukashi project forms part of a much broader effort to restore the public services that shape daily life across Kyiv oblast. The EIB is supporting work on 72 facilities in the region through its three recovery programmes, covering schools, preschools, healthcare centres, water systems and other municipal infrastructure.

Recently completed projects include renovations at a primary school in Hostomel and Hatne Secondary School, along with restoration of the water supply system in war-affected Bucha. Each completed facility helps residents feel the practical impact of international support through safer classrooms, functioning services and better conditions for families.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said the region is prioritising facilities that directly affect people's everyday lives, including residents who have relocated after being displaced by the war. UNDP Resident Representative Auke Lootsma described the rebuilt Lyceum as a safer, more inclusive and more resilient environment that can help the community recover from the lasting effects of conflict.

For Lukashi's children, the new academic year now begins in familiar surroundings. Their return restores more than classroom teaching; it brings routine, friendships and a renewed sense that village life can continue even under the pressures of war.