Sonalika Clocks Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 Tractors, to Outpace Industry Growth by 1.9X (est.)

PNN New Delhi [India], September 2: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has continued with its formidable FY'27 momentum, clocking its Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 tractors in Aug '26. This is powered by a staggering 1.9X growth against the overall industry performance which also reflects its strong position among leading players in the Indian market - the world's biggest tractor market. Adding an incredible milestone to its glorious 30th anniversary year, the company has also recorded its highest ever Monthly production of 18,067 tractors at its World No. 1 tractor manufacturing plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, reinforcing its preparedness to cater to farmer demand during the upcoming festive season. The twin milestones underline the strength of Sonalika's integrated business ecosystem, where manufacturing muscle, product strength and market agility are operating in perfect sync.

Sonalika continues to sharpen speed, precision and responsiveness across its operations with its Dumdaar tractors led by the new Gold series tractors. Its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities provide the company with greater control over quality and build customised tech powered tractors, thereby enabling it to address unique market demands. With the festive season expected to further energise farmer demand, Sonalika is entering this important period with an all-prepared dealership network to deliver farm prosperity across diverse applications and regional requirements. The company has already launched its biggest annual festive offer 'Heavy Duty Dumdaar Dhamaka' that brings exciting opportunities for farmers to take home their Dumdaar farm partners. Sharing his views on the performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We are excited to have delivered our best-ever August overall sales of 12,581 tractors, surpassing industry growth by 1.9X in Aug'26. Simultaneously, we have also achieved our highest-ever monthly production record of 18,067 tractors that demonstrates the depth of our alignment that we have built across our value chain.

From the factory floor to farms across India, our manufacturing muscle, product strength and market agility are operating in perfect sync, and this formidable alignment has made us more confident as we step into the festive months ahead. We are firing on all cylinders - fully charged to fulfil every farmer's aspirations with our new Gold series tractors and translate the vibrant festive season into greater farmer prosperity." About Sonalika Tractors

Founded in 1996, Sonalika Tractors is the No.1 tractor export brand from India and one of the leading tractor brands in the country. Guided by its philosophy of 'Jeetne Ka Dum', Sonalika has grown from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, into an impossible Indian success story that is globally respected, with a presence across 150+ countries. Sonalika operates the world's largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant that delivers high-performance tractors engineered for diverse farming applications and conditions. The company is a proud Fortune 500 India organisation among India's largest 500 companies, recognised for its manufacturing excellence, technology leadership, and farmer-first approach. The brand continues to be the pioneer in the tractor industry to introduce price transparency for farmers by publicly announcing tractor prices and service costs on its website.

Sonalika is celebrating 30 glorious years in 2026 of empowering farmers, strengthening rural prosperity, and amplifying India's leadership in the global farm mechanisation landscape. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)