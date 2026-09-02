G-SHOCK India Brings Collectors and Enthusiasts Together at the G-SHOCK Fan Meet - Collector's Edition in Mumbai

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Casio Computer Co. Ltd., headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, brought together 145+ G-SHOCK fans, including collectors, enthusiasts, horologists, media and creators, at the G-SHOCK Fan Meet - Collector's Edition in Mumbai. The gathering celebrated the brand's legacy while providing a platform for the community to connect over its shared appreciation for G-SHOCK's design, innovation and spirit of individuality.

Held at the G-SHOCK Exclusive Store, Linking Road, Santacruz West, the event brought the G-SHOCK community together through conversations, collection showcases and interactions centred around the brand's heritage and timepieces. Among the highlights of the evening was a special showcase by four G-SHOCK collectors, who presented selections from their personal collections and shared the stories and significance behind their timepieces. The showcase offered attendees a closer look at the personal connections and stories behind some of the collections that have grown alongside the brand. A key highlight of the evening was the presence of Junichi Izumi, creator of the GA-2100 series, who engaged with members of the G-SHOCK community and shared insights into the design journey behind the GA-2100, one of G-SHOCK's most recognisable series. His participation offered collectors and enthusiasts an opportunity to hear directly from the creative mind behind the GA-2100 and gain a deeper understanding of the design thinking and philosophy that shaped the series.

Commenting on the occasion, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, "G-SHOCK has grown into a global community united by a shared appreciation for individuality, creativity and innovation. India has been an important part of that journey, with collectors and enthusiasts embracing the brand and making it their own. The Fan Meet is an opportunity for us to bring this community together, celebrate their passion for G-SHOCK and create meaningful interactions around the brand." Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Junichi Izumi, Creator of the GA-2100 Series, said, "The GA-2100 was developed as a new expression of the G-SHOCK identity while staying true to the strength and character of the brand. It has been very rewarding to see how collectors and enthusiasts around the world have connected with the series and made it their own. Meeting the G-SHOCK community in India and hearing their stories and perspectives has been a very special experience, and I am happy to be part of this gathering."

The evening featured interactions between Junichi Izumi and attendees, with conversations spanning collections, design and the evolution of the GA-2100 series. Horologists, media and creators also engaged with the brand and each other on G-SHOCK's continued relevance across generations. The evening continued with an after-party at Gigi Bombay, Bandra West, where guests came together for music and informal conversations, extending the gathering into a more relaxed setting. With the G-SHOCK Fan Meet - Collector's Edition, Casio India continues to celebrate the collectors, enthusiasts and creators who have made G-SHOCK part of their own stories. By creating spaces for the community to come together, share their collections and connect with the people behind the brand, G-SHOCK continues to build on the culture and connections that have shaped its presence in India.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society. For more information, visit www.casio.com/in.

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