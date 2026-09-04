ADB and Viet Nam Sign $42.76 Million Agreement to Modernise Irrigation Infrastructure

The Asian Development Bank and the Government of Viet Nam have signed a $42.76 million financing agreement to modernize irrigation infrastructure and help farming communities manage drought, unpredictable rainfall, and growing competition for limited water supplies. The Climate Adaptation Through Irrigation Modernization Project will upgrade seven irrigation systems across Dong Nai, Gia Lai, and Quang Ngai provinces, bringing more dependable water services to about 295,500 people whose livelihoods are closely tied to agriculture.

Climate pressures are making traditional farming schedules less reliable, leaving many producers uncertain about when water will be available and whether supplies will last through critical growing periods. Modernized irrigation networks will give farmers greater control over water use, reduce disruptions caused by severe weather, and create better conditions for cultivating crops that generate higher incomes while requiring more carefully managed irrigation.

Reliable Water Could Open New Opportunities for Rural Families

The project will increase the amount of cultivable land receiving a reliable water supply to 21,941 hectares, offering farmers greater confidence when planning planting cycles, choosing crops, and investing in their farms. Improved irrigation services are also expected to support high-value crops and crop diversification across 11,399 hectares, allowing rural households to reduce their dependence on a narrow range of crops that may be vulnerable to climate shocks or changing market conditions.

ADB Country Director for Viet Nam Shantanu Chakraborty said dependable irrigation is essential for protecting rural livelihoods and food security as severe weather places increasing pressure on water resources. Farmers with reliable access to water can make stronger production decisions, improve yields, explore new crops, and build businesses that are better prepared for dry periods or irregular seasonal rainfall.

Digital Tools and Climate-Smart Practices Will Reshape Water Management

Physical upgrades form only one part of the project, since lasting improvements will also depend on how irrigation services are planned, operated, and maintained. National guidelines will be developed to support modern and weather-adaptive irrigation, covering system design, service planning, routine maintenance, digital technology integration, and management approaches that respond to the needs of women and girls.

Digital tools could help irrigation managers understand changing weather conditions, track water demand, and distribute supplies with greater accuracy, giving farming communities a more responsive system than one based mainly on fixed schedules. Farmers will receive support in adopting weather-adaptive agricultural practices, while new and existing water user groups will help communities take a more active role in local irrigation decisions, maintenance responsibilities, and fair access to available supplies.

Women Farmers Will Take a Stronger Role in Climate Adaptation

Women will represent at least 40% of participants in training programmes focused on high-efficiency irrigation and weather-adaptive agriculture. Their participation matters because women often carry significant farming and household responsibilities while having less access to technical training, decision-making spaces, productive resources, and information that could help them respond to climate-related risks.

The financing package includes $40.66 million from ADB's ordinary capital resources and two grants administered by the bank with support from the Government of Japan. The Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific will provide $1.5 million, while the High-Level Technology Fund will contribute another $600,000.

For farming families in the three provinces, the investment is about more than repairing canals or installing modern equipment. It offers a practical path toward dependable harvests, smarter water use, stronger participation by women, and agricultural livelihoods capable of adapting as Viet Nam's climate and water demands continue to change.